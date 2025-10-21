Piper Sandler Maintains Investar Holding (ISTR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Investar Holding (NasdaqGM:ISTR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.57% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Investar Holding is $26.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.99 to a high of $28.88. The average price target represents an increase of 15.57% from its latest reported closing price of $23.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Investar Holding is 112MM, an increase of 20.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Investar Holding. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISTR is 0.06%, an increase of 1.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 7,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 481K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 414K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 7.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 332K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 319K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares , representing an increase of 33.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 55.91% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 260K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISTR by 1.50% over the last quarter.

