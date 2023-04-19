Piper Sandler Maintains Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.18% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical is $283.02. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.18% from its latest reported closing price of $298.47.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Surgical is $7,158MM, an increase of 11.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestwood Advisors Group holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 17.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 65.00% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 68.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 334.31% over the last quarter.

Veritas Investment Partners holds 412K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Valeo Financial Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 38.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 38.84% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 127 owner(s) or 5.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISRG is 0.53%, an increase of 11.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 343,524K shares. The put/call ratio of ISRG is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intuitive Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, it expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

