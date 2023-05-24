Piper Sandler Maintains Intuit (INTU) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.23% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuit is 500.31. The forecasts range from a low of 343.40 to a high of $682.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.23% from its latest reported closing price of 449.80.

The projected annual revenue for Intuit is 14,431MM, an increase of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2861 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuit. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTU is 0.69%, an increase of 8.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 268,858K shares. The put/call ratio of INTU is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,101K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,661K shares, representing a decrease of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,611K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,249K shares, representing an increase of 24.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 40.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,113K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,998K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 5.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,516K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,394K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,183K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,110K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTU by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Intuit Background Information

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. The Company is a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Intuit platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Its innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide.

