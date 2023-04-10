Piper Sandler Maintains Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals is $24.26. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 59.51% from its latest reported closing price of $15.21.

The projected annual revenue for Intercept Pharmaceuticals is $333MM, an increase of 16.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.70.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 170K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 14.08% over the last quarter.

Jupiter Asset Management holds 422K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares, representing an increase of 18.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 194K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 45.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICPT by 72.28% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 33K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICPT is 0.17%, an increase of 195.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 32,460K shares. The put/call ratio of ICPT is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada.

