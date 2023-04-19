Piper Sandler Maintains Interactive Brokers Group Inc - (IBKR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Interactive Brokers Group Inc - (NASDAQ:IBKR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - is $109.99. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 30.83% from its latest reported closing price of $84.07.

The projected annual revenue for Interactive Brokers Group Inc - is $4,186MM, an increase of 17.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RBCGX - Reynolds Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 36.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 142.41% over the last quarter.

SMXAX - SIIT Extended Market Index Fund - holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 30.38% over the last quarter.

TILVX - TIAA-CREF Large-Cap Value Index Fund Institutional Class holds 41K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 54K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 18.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 23.49% over the last quarter.

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Large Cap Index Master Portfolio holds 59K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBKR by 10.51% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Interactive Brokers Group Inc -. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 14.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBKR is 0.38%, a decrease of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 99,613K shares. The put/call ratio of IBKR is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

Interactive Brokers Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. The company services individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Interactive Brokers Group's four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled them to equip clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. The company strives to provide clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments.

