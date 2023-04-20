Piper Sandler Maintains Inter Parfums (IPAR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inter Parfums is $158.10. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.32% from its latest reported closing price of $151.56.

The projected annual revenue for Inter Parfums is $1,134MM, an increase of 4.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.78.

Inter Parfums Declares $0.62 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share ($2.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $151.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.76%, the lowest has been 0.94%, and the highest has been 3.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=199).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.89%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ProShare Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 23K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 22.14% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 74.53% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund N holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPAR by 8.62% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inter Parfums. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 8.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPAR is 0.23%, an increase of 2.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 25,055K shares. The put/call ratio of IPAR is 7.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

Inter Parfums Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lily Aldridge, Kate Spade, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company’s products are sold in over 100 countries.

