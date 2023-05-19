Piper Sandler Maintains Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.09% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inspire Medical Systems is 318.24. The forecasts range from a low of 303.00 to a high of $351.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.09% from its latest reported closing price of 302.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Inspire Medical Systems is 526MM, an increase of 12.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspire Medical Systems. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 9.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSP is 0.47%, an increase of 15.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 36,322K shares. The put/call ratio of INSP is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,043K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 80.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,029K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares, representing an increase of 34.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 87.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 880K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 34.53% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 837K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 15.02% over the last quarter.

FKDNX - Franklin Dynatech Fund holds 800K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.