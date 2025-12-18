Piper Sandler Maintains Innovex International (INVX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.25% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Innovex International is $23.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.25% from its latest reported closing price of $21.76 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovex International. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INVX is 0.12%, an increase of 7.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 52,412K shares. The put/call ratio of INVX is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 7,657K shares representing 11.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,055K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVX by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,435K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,598K shares , representing an increase of 34.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVX by 75.31% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,308K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares , representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVX by 16.53% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,034K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,107K shares , representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INVX by 12.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,495K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares , representing an increase of 21.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INVX by 1.22% over the last quarter.

