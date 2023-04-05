Piper Sandler Maintains Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Overweight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Innovative Industrial Properties with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.47% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is $141.58. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $187.95. The average price target represents an increase of 94.47% from its latest reported closing price of $72.80.

The projected annual revenue for Innovative Industrial Properties is $301MM, an increase of 9.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.84.

Innovative Industrial Properties Declares $1.80 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.80 per share ($7.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.80 per share.

At the current share price of $72.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.88%, the lowest has been 1.79%, and the highest has been 9.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 51.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 34.70% over the last quarter.

MRGAX - MFS Core Equity Fund A holds 65K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 27.93% over the last quarter.

Callan Capital holds 309K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company.

Russell Investments Group holds 15K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 82.07% over the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPR by 9.49% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innovative Industrial Properties. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIPR is 0.29%, an increase of 2.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 23,995K shares. The put/call ratio of IIPR is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Innovative Industrial Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

