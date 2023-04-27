Piper Sandler Maintains Impinj (PI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Impinj is 147.03. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 78.32% from its latest reported closing price of 82.45.

The projected annual revenue for Impinj is 328MM, an increase of 12.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impinj. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 20.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PI is 0.40%, a decrease of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 30,248K shares. The put/call ratio of PI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 2,736K shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,397K shares, representing a decrease of 24.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 25.13% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,185K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing an increase of 27.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 70.98% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,260K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,452K shares, representing a decrease of 15.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 26.49% over the last quarter.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 1,188K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,405K shares, representing a decrease of 18.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 14.89% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 719K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing a decrease of 17.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 14.09% over the last quarter.

Impinj Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Impinj helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things - such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments - to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things.

