Piper Sandler Maintains ICU Medical (ICUI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of ICU Medical (NasdaqGS:ICUI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.55% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ICU Medical is $177.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $154.53 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.55% from its latest reported closing price of $140.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ICU Medical is 2,562MM, an increase of 10.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 618 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICU Medical. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICUI is 0.19%, an increase of 2.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 34,639K shares. The put/call ratio of ICUI is 3.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,470K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 71.10% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,466K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,390K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICUI by 10.18% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 1,231K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,178K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

