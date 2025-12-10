Piper Sandler Maintains Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Huntington Bancshares (NasdaqGS:HBAN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.91% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Huntington Bancshares is $20.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 19.91% from its latest reported closing price of $16.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Bancshares is 8,243MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05, an increase of 16.57% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Bancshares. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBAN is 0.20%, an increase of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 1,491,136K shares. The put/call ratio of HBAN is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 63,441K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,849K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 4.80% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 63,303K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,939K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 59.48% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 59,063K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,202K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 88.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,805K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,898K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,352K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,390K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBAN by 1.56% over the last quarter.

