Piper Sandler Maintains Hormel Foods (HRL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.28% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hormel Foods is 39.95. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 22.28% from its latest reported closing price of 32.67.

The projected annual revenue for Hormel Foods is 12,855MM, an increase of 5.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hormel Foods. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRL is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 262,597K shares. The put/call ratio of HRL is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 13,472K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,933K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 1.47% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 11,500K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,300K shares, representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 5.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,529K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,457K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 6.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,897K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,759K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,530K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,311K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 5.60% over the last quarter.

Hormel Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the 'Global 2000 World's Best Employers' list by Forbes magazine for three straight years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 'The 100 Best Corporate Citizens' list for 12 years in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe.

