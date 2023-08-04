Piper Sandler Maintains HomeStreet (HMST) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.03% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for HomeStreet is 8.54. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.03% from its latest reported closing price of 10.55.

The projected annual revenue for HomeStreet is 305MM, an increase of 21.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in HomeStreet. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 9.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMST is 0.04%, a decrease of 52.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.54% to 17,614K shares. The put/call ratio of HMST is 2.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,312K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 890K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 535K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 498K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing an increase of 24.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 13.42% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 464K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 63.21% over the last quarter.

HomeStreet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. HomeStreet Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

