Piper Sandler Maintains Home Bancshares, Inc. (HOMB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Home Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.81% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Home Bancshares, Inc. is $34.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 25.81% from its latest reported closing price of $27.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Home Bancshares, Inc. is 1,143MM, an increase of 9.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Bancshares, Inc.. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOMB is 0.20%, an increase of 7.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 177,696K shares. The put/call ratio of HOMB is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,114K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,404K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 7.23% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,986K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,028K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,764K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,681K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,513K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,325K shares , representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 4.03% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,018K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,830K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOMB by 8.52% over the last quarter.

