Piper Sandler Maintains Home Bancorp (HBCP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.95% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Home Bancorp is 39.91. The forecasts range from a low of 37.88 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.95% from its latest reported closing price of 33.55.

The projected annual revenue for Home Bancorp is 140MM, an increase of 3.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Bancorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBCP is 0.04%, a decrease of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 3,783K shares. The put/call ratio of HBCP is 3.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 759K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 3.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 206K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 7.18% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 182K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 141K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 8.69% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 110K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Home Bancorp Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Home Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Home Bank, N. A., a national bank headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Home Bank, founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. Customer relationships have always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as it grows, invests and serves its customers and communities.

