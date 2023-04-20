Piper Sandler Maintains Home Bancorp (HBCP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.50% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Home Bancorp is $46.41. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 39.50% from its latest reported closing price of $33.27.

The projected annual revenue for Home Bancorp is $140MM, an increase of 4.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 18K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 8.28% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 82.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBCP by 99.75% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA Small-Cap Index Fund Standard Class holds 6K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEOX - U.s. Core Equity 1 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Bancorp. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBCP is 0.03%, a decrease of 36.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 3,631K shares.

Home Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Home Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Home Bank, N. A., a national bank headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Home Bank, founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. Customer relationships have always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as it grows, invests and serves its customers and communities.

