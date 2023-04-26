Piper Sandler Maintains Hims & Hers Health Inc - (HIMS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Hims & Hers Health Inc - (NYSE:HIMS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.31% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc - is 12.01. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.31% from its latest reported closing price of 11.19.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hims & Hers Health Inc - is 729MM, an increase of 38.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc -. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 11.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMS is 0.72%, an increase of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.80% to 130,462K shares. The put/call ratio of HIMS is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redpoint Management holds 10,396K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management XVI holds 10,209K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,202K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 47.79% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 10,209K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,202K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 28.40% over the last quarter.

Forerunner Ventures Management holds 9,757K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NewView HMS SPV Partners holds 9,663K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hims & Hers Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide all Americans access to quality, convenient and affordable care. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California.

See all Hims & Hers Health Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.