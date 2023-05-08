Piper Sandler Maintains Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Heritage Insurance Holdings (NYSE:HRTG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.99% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Heritage Insurance Holdings is 3.91. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.99% from its latest reported closing price of 3.76.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Insurance Holdings is 693MM, an increase of 1.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Insurance Holdings. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 17.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRTG is 0.03%, a decrease of 36.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.76% to 9,573K shares. The put/call ratio of HRTG is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 875K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing an increase of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 17.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 865K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares, representing an increase of 15.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 12.58% over the last quarter.

Spotlight Asset Group holds 596K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 470K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares, representing an increase of 52.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 34,170.64% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 371K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRTG by 23.13% over the last quarter.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

