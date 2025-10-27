Piper Sandler Maintains Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Heritage Commerce (NasdaqGS:HTBK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.85% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Heritage Commerce is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 5.85% from its latest reported closing price of $10.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Heritage Commerce is 233MM, an increase of 24.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Heritage Commerce. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTBK is 0.07%, an increase of 3.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 57,756K shares. The put/call ratio of HTBK is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,005K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,796K shares , representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 89.07% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 2,345K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,365K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 5.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,859K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 5.61% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,839K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 11.77% over the last quarter.

HoldCo Asset Management holds 1,623K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 94.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBK by 48.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.