Piper Sandler Maintains HBT Financial (HBT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.94% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for HBT Financial is 21.59. The forecasts range from a low of 19.70 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 19.94% from its latest reported closing price of 18.00.

The projected annual revenue for HBT Financial is 228MM, an increase of 6.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.37.

HBT Financial Declares $0.17 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 8, 2023 received the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $18.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.75%, the lowest has been 2.93%, and the highest has been 5.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=166).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in HBT Financial. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBT is 0.07%, a decrease of 6.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 9,524K shares. The put/call ratio of HBT is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 838K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 774K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 625K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares, representing a decrease of 27.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 560K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing a decrease of 16.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 21.96% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 369K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBT by 13.19% over the last quarter.

HBT Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of December 31, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.7 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $3.1 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

