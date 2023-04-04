Piper Sandler Maintains Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Neutral Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Hanover Insurance Group with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.39% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hanover Insurance Group is $159.29. The forecasts range from a low of $142.41 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.39% from its latest reported closing price of $129.09.

The projected annual revenue for Hanover Insurance Group is $5,886MM, an increase of 7.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.65.

Hanover Insurance Group Declares $0.81 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share ($3.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

At the current share price of $129.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.14%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 3.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,299K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 9.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,098K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,007K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 99.99% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 989K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THG by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 987K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THG by 19.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 850 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanover Insurance Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THG is 0.26%, a decrease of 6.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 41,364K shares. The put/call ratio of THG is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Hanover Insurance Group Background Information

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items.

