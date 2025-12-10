Piper Sandler Maintains Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Hanover Bancorp (NasdaqGS:HNVR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.19% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hanover Bancorp is $24.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.19% from its latest reported closing price of $23.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hanover Bancorp is 75MM, an increase of 9.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanover Bancorp. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 66.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNVR is 0.03%, an increase of 46.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.64% to 2,229K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 451K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares , representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNVR by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 422K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares , representing an increase of 30.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNVR by 29.30% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 137K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 105K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNVR by 6.49% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 60K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company.

