Piper Sandler Maintains Guardant Health (GH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Guardant Health is 55.26. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 50.00% from its latest reported closing price of 36.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Guardant Health is 582MM, an increase of 14.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guardant Health. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 7.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GH is 0.12%, a decrease of 26.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 112,698K shares. The put/call ratio of GH is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 7,225K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,852K shares, representing a decrease of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GH by 24.01% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 3,664K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,621K shares, representing an increase of 55.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GH by 97.81% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,302K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares, representing an increase of 23.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GH by 8.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,009K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,945K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GH by 18.70% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,704K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,587K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GH by 12.87% over the last quarter.

Guardant Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The Guardant Health oncology platform leverages capabilities to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs across all stages of the cancer care continuum. Guardant Health has commercially launched liquid biopsy-based Guardant360®, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI® tests for advanced stage cancer patients, and Guardant Reveal™ for early-stage cancer patients. These tests fuel development of its LUNAR screening program, which aims to address the needs of asymptomatic individuals eligible for cancer screening and individuals at a higher risk for developing cancer with early detection.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.