Piper Sandler Maintains Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.24% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Goosehead Insurance is $60.05. The forecasts range from a low of $39.39 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.24% from its latest reported closing price of $53.03.

The projected annual revenue for Goosehead Insurance is $274MM, an increase of 31.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GMRAX - Nationwide Small Cap Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 167K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 96,901.70% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GSHD by 57.57% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Colonial Trust Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goosehead Insurance. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GSHD is 0.38%, an increase of 104.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 29,420K shares. The put/call ratio of GSHD is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Goosehead Insurance Background Information

Goosehead Insurance Inc. is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of its universe and that everything the company does should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,468 operating and contracted franchise locations.

