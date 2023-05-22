Piper Sandler Maintains Global E Online (GLBE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.48% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global E Online is 38.99. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.48% from its latest reported closing price of 35.94.

The projected annual revenue for Global E Online is 583MM, an increase of 42.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global E Online. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLBE is 0.86%, an increase of 28.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 112,993K shares. The put/call ratio of GLBE is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 15,258K shares representing 9.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,246K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 13,516K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,802K shares, representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Vitruvian Partners LLP holds 7,351K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,350K shares, representing a decrease of 54.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 102,525.36% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,469K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,234K shares, representing a decrease of 13.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 62.08% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,450K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,942K shares, representing a decrease of 14.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLBE by 27.13% over the last quarter.

Global E Online Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 440 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

