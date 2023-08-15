Piper Sandler Maintains Generac Holdings (GNRC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.55% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generac Holdings is 149.90. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $198.45. The average price target represents an increase of 33.55% from its latest reported closing price of 112.24.

The projected annual revenue for Generac Holdings is 4,317MM, an increase of 7.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generac Holdings. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNRC is 0.18%, a decrease of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 64,199K shares. The put/call ratio of GNRC is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 1,991K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing an increase of 20.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 23.10% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,954K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 38.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,919K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,663K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares, representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 28.71% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,620K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing a decrease of 12.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNRC by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Generac Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, light commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

