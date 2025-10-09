Piper Sandler Maintains GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of GCM Grosvenor (NasdaqGM:GCMG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.85% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for GCM Grosvenor is $15.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.62 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 34.85% from its latest reported closing price of $11.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for GCM Grosvenor is 591MM, an increase of 10.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in GCM Grosvenor. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCMG is 0.08%, an increase of 30.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.31% to 80,516K shares. The put/call ratio of GCMG is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,060K shares representing 11.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,894K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 84.83% over the last quarter.

LACAX - Columbia Acorn Fund holds 5,089K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,945K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 16.77% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 4,453K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,429K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCMG by 18.45% over the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 3,967K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,753K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.