Piper Sandler Maintains G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Prior Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 7, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.21% Downside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for G-III Apparel Group is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.21% from its latest reported closing price of 20.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for G-III Apparel Group is 3,254MM, an increase of 0.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in G-III Apparel Group. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 7.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIII is 0.11%, a decrease of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 45,829K shares. The put/call ratio of GIII is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Avenue Partners holds 3,453K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares, representing an increase of 45.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 153.54% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,117K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,167K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 1,540K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,299K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,431K shares, representing a decrease of 10.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 88.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,290K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 9.74% over the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III's substantial portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands is anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. G-III's owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc and Marc New York. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also distributes directly to consumers through its DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Vilebrequin stores and its digital channels for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Andrew Marc, Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass brands.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.