Piper Sandler Maintains FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.15% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FVCBankcorp is 11.48. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.15% from its latest reported closing price of 14.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FVCBankcorp is 75MM, an increase of 31.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in FVCBankcorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FVCB is 0.05%, a decrease of 20.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.45% to 7,257K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 1,252K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 34.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVCB by 44.38% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 727K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing an increase of 26.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVCB by 38.57% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 702K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 515K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 32.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FVCB by 23.86% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 383K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 63.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FVCB by 84.39% over the last quarter.

FVCBankcorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. is the holding company for FVCbank, a wholly-owned subsidiary that commenced operations in November 2007. FVCbank is a $1.82 billion asset-sized Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, their owners and employees located in the greater Baltimore and Washington D.C., metropolitan areas. FVCbank is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has 9 full-service offices in Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston and Springfield, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Baltimore, Bethesda, and Rockville, Maryland.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.