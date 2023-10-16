Piper Sandler Maintains Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.95% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fulgent Genetics is 41.82. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 67.95% from its latest reported closing price of 24.90.

The projected annual revenue for Fulgent Genetics is 266MM, a decrease of 13.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulgent Genetics. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 6.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLGT is 0.09%, an increase of 14.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 15,888K shares. The put/call ratio of FLGT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,394K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,438K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLGT by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 693K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 47.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLGT by 48.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 604K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLGT by 12.66% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 467K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLGT by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 464K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing an increase of 35.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLGT by 73.65% over the last quarter.

Fulgent Genetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fulgent Genetics' proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing ('NGS') with its technology platform, the Company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. In 2019, the Company launched its first patient-initiated product, Picture Genetics, a new line of at-home screening tests that combines the Company's advanced NGS solutions with actionable results and genetic counseling options for individuals. Since March 2020, the Company has commercially launched several tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel coronavirus ('COVID-19'), including NGS and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction ('RT-PCR') - based tests. The Company has received Emergency Use Authorization ('EUA') from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA') for the RT-PCR-based tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 using upper respiratory specimens (nasal, nasopharyngeal, and oropharyngeal swabs) and for the at-home testing service through Picture Genetics. A cornerstone of the Company's business is its ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients' unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service and automated lab services.

