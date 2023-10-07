Piper Sandler Maintains FTC Solar (FTCI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 247.08% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for FTC Solar is 4.37. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 247.08% from its latest reported closing price of 1.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FTC Solar is 393MM, an increase of 238.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTC Solar. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 12.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTCI is 0.08%, an increase of 32.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.21% to 42,404K shares. The put/call ratio of FTCI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill City Capital holds 4,330K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,754K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,180K shares, representing a decrease of 37.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 953.02% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 3,423K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,678K shares, representing a decrease of 36.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 12.36% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 2,806K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,181K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 86.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 899.09% over the last quarter.

FTC Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.