Piper Sandler Maintains FTC Solar (FTCI) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.24% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FTC Solar is 4.84. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 118.24% from its latest reported closing price of 2.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FTC Solar is 393MM, an increase of 238.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTC Solar. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTCI is 0.07%, an increase of 16.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 35,841K shares. The put/call ratio of FTCI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 5,180K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,579K shares, representing an increase of 11.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 91.63% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 4,678K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,314K shares, representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 46.76% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 4,330K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,180K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 1.88% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 3,794K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares, representing an increase of 27.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 5.20% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 2,806K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTC Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.