Piper Sandler Maintains FMC Technologies (FTI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of FMC Technologies (NYSE:FTI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for FMC Technologies is 19.06. The forecasts range from a low of 13.94 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.21% from its latest reported closing price of 13.69.

The projected annual revenue for FMC Technologies is 7,468MM, an increase of 8.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in FMC Technologies. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTI is 0.48%, an increase of 32.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 529,271K shares. The put/call ratio of FTI is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 58,933K shares representing 13.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,044K shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 57.19% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 25,764K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,424K shares, representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 20.31% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 21,822K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,699K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 47.03% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 19,195K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,235K shares, representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTI by 558.02% over the last quarter.

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors holds 18,545K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company.

TechnipFMC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With approximately 21,000 employees, TechnipFMC would be the largest diversified pure play in the industry. The Company's role will be to support clients in the delivery of unique, integrated production solutions. TechnipFMC will continue to transform the industry through its pioneering integrated delivery model - iEPCI™, technology leadership and digital innovation.

