Piper Sandler Maintains First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.97% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Northwest Bancorp is 14.02. The forecasts range from a low of 13.64 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 7.97% from its latest reported closing price of 12.99.

The projected annual revenue for First Northwest Bancorp is 90MM, an increase of 18.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Northwest Bancorp. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 10.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNWB is 0.13%, an increase of 34.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.39% to 5,599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 872K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 312K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 295K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 280K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 86.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 472.62% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 263K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Northwest Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Northwest is a bank holding company which primarily engages in the business activity of its subsidiary, First Federal. First Federal is a community-oriented financial institution serving Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, and King counties in Washington, through its Seattle lending center and ten full-service branches. Its business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings through hiring experienced bankers, geographic expansion, and diversifying its loan product mix, expanding its deposit product offerings that deliver value-added solutions, enhancing existing services and digital service delivery channels, and enhancing its infrastructure to support the changing needs and expectations of its customers.

