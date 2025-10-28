Piper Sandler Maintains First Merchants Corporation - Preferred Stock (FRMEP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of First Merchants Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:FRMEP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.28% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Merchants Corporation - Preferred Stock is $32.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.62 to a high of $35.37. The average price target represents an increase of 25.28% from its latest reported closing price of $26.00 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Merchants Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRMEP is 0.20%, an increase of 14.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 89K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 49K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust holds 40K shares. No change in the last quarter.

