Piper Sandler Maintains First Interstate BancSystem Inc. - (FIBK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. - (NASDAQ:FIBK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.20% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. - is 37.01. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 45.20% from its latest reported closing price of 25.49.

The projected annual revenue for First Interstate BancSystem Inc. - is 1,333MM, an increase of 21.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIBK is 0.34%, a decrease of 22.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 104,084K shares. The put/call ratio of FIBK is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Interstate Bank holds 6,103K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,159K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,003K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,372K shares, representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,313K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102K shares, representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,495K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,387K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares, representing an increase of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 18.45% over the last quarter.

First Interstate BancSystem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company focused on community banking. Incorporated in 1971 and headquartered in Billings, Montana, the Company operates banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities, in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming, in addition to offering online and mobile banking services. Through its bank subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the Company delivers a comprehensive range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and others throughout the Company's market areas.

