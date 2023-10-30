Piper Sandler Maintains First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.34% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Interstate BancSystem is 30.16. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 29.34% from its latest reported closing price of 23.32.

The projected annual revenue for First Interstate BancSystem is 1,333MM, an increase of 29.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Interstate BancSystem. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIBK is 0.24%, a decrease of 12.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 105,130K shares. The put/call ratio of FIBK is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Interstate Bank holds 6,084K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,080K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,018K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,060K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,510K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,551K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 237.13% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,404K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,097K shares, representing an increase of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 523.46% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,627K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIBK by 11.95% over the last quarter.

First Interstate BancSystem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company focused on community banking. Incorporated in 1971 and headquartered in Billings, Montana, the Company operates banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities, in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming, in addition to offering online and mobile banking services. Through its bank subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the Company delivers a comprehensive range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and others throughout the Company's market areas.

