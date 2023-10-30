Piper Sandler Maintains First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.15% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Internet Bancorp is 24.17. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $29.92. The average price target represents an increase of 50.15% from its latest reported closing price of 16.10.

The projected annual revenue for First Internet Bancorp is 92MM, an increase of 7.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.29.

First Internet Bancorp Declares $0.06 Dividend

On September 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $16.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 2.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Internet Bancorp. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 22.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INBK is 0.08%, an increase of 46.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.68% to 6,734K shares. The put/call ratio of INBK is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 392K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INBK by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 354K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing an increase of 30.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBK by 22.70% over the last quarter.

Stieven Capital Advisors holds 295K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing a decrease of 17.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INBK by 25.04% over the last quarter.

HRTVX - HEARTLAND VALUE FUND Investor Class holds 250K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing a decrease of 24.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INBK by 29.38% over the last quarter.

Heartland Advisors holds 250K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares, representing a decrease of 49.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INBK by 44.70% over the last quarter.

First Internet Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of December 31, 2020. The Company's subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies.

