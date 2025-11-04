Piper Sandler Maintains First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of First Business Financial Services (NasdaqGS:FBIZ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.09% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Business Financial Services is $60.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 19.09% from its latest reported closing price of $50.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Business Financial Services is 153MM, a decrease of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Business Financial Services. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBIZ is 0.09%, an increase of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 6,698K shares. The put/call ratio of FBIZ is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Business Financial Services holds 374K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 264K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 260K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 0.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 243K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 1.69% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 215K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares , representing a decrease of 12.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBIZ by 3.20% over the last quarter.

