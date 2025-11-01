Piper Sandler Maintains First Busey Corporation - Preferred Stock (BUSEP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of First Busey Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:BUSEP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.39% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Busey Corporation - Preferred Stock is $30.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.55 to a high of $34.81. The average price target represents an increase of 17.39% from its latest reported closing price of $25.65 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Busey Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 275.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUSEP is 0.42%, an increase of 158.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 336.06% to 2,038K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 783K shares.

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 260K shares.

JIPAX - Strategic Income Opportunities Fund Class NAV holds 215K shares.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund holds 200K shares.

PTIAX - Performance Trust Strategic Bond Fund - Institutional Class holds 200K shares.

