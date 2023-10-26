Piper Sandler Maintains First Bancorp (FBNC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.91% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Bancorp is 35.96. The forecasts range from a low of 33.84 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 33.91% from its latest reported closing price of 26.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Bancorp is 487MM, an increase of 28.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.45.

First Bancorp Declares $0.22 Dividend

On September 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 30, 2023 received the payment on October 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $26.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.11%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 3.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 434 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Bancorp. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBNC is 0.12%, a decrease of 13.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 33,601K shares. The put/call ratio of FBNC is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,859K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,864K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,872K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590K shares, representing an increase of 15.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,313K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 13.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,234K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 22.29% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,007K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBNC by 15.93% over the last quarter.

First Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $7.1 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 101 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.