Piper Sandler Maintains FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.99% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FinWise Bancorp is 10.71. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 6.99% from its latest reported closing price of 10.01.

The projected annual revenue for FinWise Bancorp is 82MM, an increase of 25.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in FinWise Bancorp. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINW is 0.12%, a decrease of 24.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.96% to 3,172K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 933K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 14.23% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 440K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares, representing a decrease of 64.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 34.92% over the last quarter.

HSSAX - Emerald Banking and Finance Fund holds 353K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing a decrease of 23.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 349K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 262K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINW by 21.57% over the last quarter.

FinWise Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company located in Murray, Utah. FinWise Bancorp is the sole owner of FinWise Bank.

