Piper Sandler Maintains Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Figure Technology Solutions (NasdaqGS:FIGR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.76% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Figure Technology Solutions is $49.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 16.76% from its latest reported closing price of $42.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Figure Technology Solutions. This is an increase of 140 owner(s) or 4,666.67% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of FIGR is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ribbit Management Company holds 11,253K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company.

Orland Properties holds 8,776K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 3,272K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company.

J Digital 6 holds 3,002K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company.

Soros Fund Management holds 2,233K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.