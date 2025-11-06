Piper Sandler Maintains Figma (FIG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Figma (NYSE:FIG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.12% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Figma is $69.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 58.12% from its latest reported closing price of $44.01 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Figma. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 1,360.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIG is 0.08%, an increase of 102,845.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,806.05% to 4,706K shares. The put/call ratio of FIG is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 2,974K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 428K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 214K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 168K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

SG Americas Securities holds 112K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

