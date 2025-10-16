Stocks
Piper Sandler Maintains FB Financial (FBK) Overweight Recommendation

October 16, 2025 — 08:04 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.95% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for FB Financial is $60.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 16.95% from its latest reported closing price of $52.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FB Financial is 630MM, an increase of 36.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in FB Financial. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBK is 0.12%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 38,940K shares. FBK / FB Financial Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FBK is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,360K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,319K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 5.84% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,068K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 7.35% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,551K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 3.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,141K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 11.51% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 897K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares , representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 12.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

