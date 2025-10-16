Piper Sandler Maintains FB Financial (FBK) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.95% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for FB Financial is $60.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 16.95% from its latest reported closing price of $52.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for FB Financial is 630MM, an increase of 36.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in FB Financial. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBK is 0.12%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 38,940K shares. The put/call ratio of FBK is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,360K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,319K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 5.84% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,068K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 7.35% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,551K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,555K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 3.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,141K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,124K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 11.51% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 897K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares , representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FBK by 12.23% over the last quarter.

