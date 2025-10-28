Piper Sandler Maintains Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.39% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Expro Group Holdings N.V. is $13.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.39% from its latest reported closing price of $13.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Expro Group Holdings N.V. is 1,641MM, a decrease of 1.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expro Group Holdings N.V.. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 7.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPRO is 0.18%, an increase of 10.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 136,272K shares. The put/call ratio of XPRO is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oak Hill Advisors holds 12,141K shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,133K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPRO by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 7,202K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,140K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPRO by 17.94% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,738K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,056K shares , representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPRO by 21.23% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,574K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,066K shares , representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPRO by 15.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,142K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,762K shares , representing an increase of 26.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPRO by 8.60% over the last quarter.

