Piper Sandler Maintains Expand Energy (EXE) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Expand Energy (NasdaqGS:EXE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.52% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Expand Energy is $133.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.52% from its latest reported closing price of $116.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,627 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expand Energy. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXE is 0.40%, an increase of 7.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 263,223K shares. The put/call ratio of EXE is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,959K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,103K shares , representing an increase of 61.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 122.64% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,873K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,155K shares , representing a decrease of 11.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 61.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,276K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,984K shares , representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,630K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,812K shares , representing an increase of 12.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 49.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,147K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,853K shares , representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXE by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.