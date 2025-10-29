Piper Sandler Maintains Esquire Financial Holdings (ESQ) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Esquire Financial Holdings (NasdaqCM:ESQ) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.14% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Esquire Financial Holdings is $113.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 19.14% from its latest reported closing price of $95.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Esquire Financial Holdings is 96MM, a decrease of 27.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Esquire Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 6.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESQ is 0.23%, an increase of 9.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 6,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 776K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 31.10% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 366K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares , representing a decrease of 14.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 269K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ampfield Management holds 262K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 282K shares , representing a decrease of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 49.54% over the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 238K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing a decrease of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESQ by 53.55% over the last quarter.

