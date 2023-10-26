Piper Sandler Maintains Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Piper Sandler maintained coverage of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.31% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Financial Services is 48.70. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 44.31% from its latest reported closing price of 33.75.

The projected annual revenue for Enterprise Financial Services is 611MM, an increase of 2.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Financial Services. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFSC is 0.20%, a decrease of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 32,529K shares. The put/call ratio of EFSC is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 2,090K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,595K shares, representing a decrease of 24.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 31.74% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,924K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares, representing an increase of 15.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 1.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,094K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 18.62% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 904K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares, representing an increase of 13.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 6.79% over the last quarter.

HASCX - Harbor Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 837K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 843K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFSC by 13.20% over the last quarter.

Enterprise Financial Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, with approximately $9.7 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates 39 branch offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico, and SBA loan and deposit production offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations.

